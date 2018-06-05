Share |

Handwriting 101 Camp - Rapid City

Jun 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

This handwriting intensive will be geared toward children ages 5-7 and will focus on improving handwriting skills in preparation for the upcoming school year. The group will use the Handwriting Without Tears (HWT) program to focus on lower case letter formation and printing. A therapist will guide the group and focus on activities for improving upper extremity strength, coordination and visual perceptual skills.


Group size: 4-6 participants

Dates: June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Time: 1:00-2:30 pm

Cost: $200.00

Call 605-791-7400 to register!


Location:   LifeScape
Map:   7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-791-7400
Email:   info@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/handwriting-101

All Dates:
Jun 5, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 7, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 12, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 14, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 26, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 28, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS