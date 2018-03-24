Guardians of the Symphony - Sioux Falls
Mar 24, 2018 7:30 pm
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra plays the music of Hollywood's most iconic heroes.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Mar 24, 2018 7:30 pm
Performance by the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
