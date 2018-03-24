Share |

Guardians of the Symphony - Sioux Falls

Mar 24, 2018 7:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra plays the music of Hollywood's most iconic heroes. 


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/

Performance by the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

