Share |

Groundhog Day Ski/Snowshow Poker Run - Bruce

Jan 29, 2017

Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run and kick sled race for kids.

Potluck at 11:30 a.m. with events to follow.

 


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD
Phone:   605-627-5441
Email:   Oakwoodlakes@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oakwood-lakes/

All Dates:
Jan 29, 2017

Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run and kick sled race for kids. Potluck at 11:30 a.m. with events to follow.  
Oakwood Lakes State Park
Oakwood Lakes State Park 20247 20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS