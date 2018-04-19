Green Thursday on the Platz - Vermillion

Apr 19, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company is please to host, in conjunction with Vermillion’s fifth annual Earth Days—a week of community-wide celebrations of our environment- the annual 'Green' Thursday on the Platz!



This special community event is scheduled for April 19th from 5 to 7 p.m. It will showcase local food and beverage vendors with their healthy options, local service providers such as utility companies and insulation contractors, and local organizations such as Missouri Valley Recycling and Sanford Health to offer folks information on how to green their lives!



Green Thursday on the Platz is just one of this year's daily family-friendly events organized and sponsored by dozens of organizations and Vermillion area businesses. Events are held April 16 ̶ 22 throughout the community, helping to draw local residents, students, USD faculty, and visitors from surrounding communities together.