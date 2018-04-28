Great American Bike Race - Sioux Falls
Apr 28, 2018 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
This year marks the 3rd annual Great American Bike Race, a stationary bike relay. In 2017, 22 teams of 6 riders raised more than $38,000 for Sanford Children's Miracle Network! Please join us and... do it for the kids!
100 percent stays local to benefit kids in our community. Every patient at Sanford Children's Hospital and the Sanford Boekelheide NICU has benefited from CMN funding, often without realizing it. Funds help provide specialized equipment, important unbilled programs and direct child and family assistance for expenses not covered by insurance
Fee: $30-$40
|Location:
|Sanford Wellness Center Tea/Ellis location
|Map:
|8701 W 32nd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
|Phone:
|605-312-6700
|Email:
|megan.kjose@sanfordhealth.org
|Website:
|http://gabr.sanfordhealth.org/siouxfalls
All Dates:
Indoor stationary bike relay benefiting Sanford Children's Miracle Network.
