Gold Camp Jubilee - Lead
Jul 1, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018
Parade, entertainment, vendors, show-n-shine and fireworks over the Open Cut.
July 1: Mile High show & shine (9th year) 9 am-4 pm, vendors open, live music
July 2: beer tent sets up, vendors and music in the evening, family-friendly activities
July 3: beer tent open all day, vendors, poker tournament, live music, chamber mixer
July 4: 7 am-11 am pancake feed at Rod & Gun Club, 8 am trail run, horseshoe tournament 9 am, kid’s zone -- bouncy castles, games, kids’ activities, parade 3 pm and goes to Deadwood at 4 pm, 7-10 pm VIP party for sponsors, live music all day, beer tent open all day, fireworks at dusk.
|Location:
|Manuel Brothers Park
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1100
|Website:
|http://leadmethere.org/gold-camp-jubilee-days-in-lead/
