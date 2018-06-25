Geology Camp - Deadwood
Jun 25, 2018 - Jun 29, 2018
Campers are invited to uncover the Earth and discover how much geology rocks. This camp will focus on natural rock formations,identifying different types of rocks, discovering geodes, exploring the layers of the Earth, and more. Students should be prepared to work in the dirt, hike, and be outside for part of the day. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades 3-7 Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations.
Fee: $40 for members, $50 for non-members
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Students are invited to the Days of ‘76 Museum to learn about geology.
