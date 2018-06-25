Share |

Geology Camp - Deadwood

Jun 25, 2018 - Jun 29, 2018

Campers are invited to uncover the Earth and discover how much geology rocks.  This camp will focus on natural rock formations,identifying different types of rocks, discovering geodes, exploring the layers of the Earth, and more.  Students should be prepared to work in the dirt, hike, and be outside for part of the day.  Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center.  For students going into grades 3-7 Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations. 

Fee: $40 for members, $50 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Jun 25, 2018 - Jun 29, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Students are invited to the Days of ‘76 Museum to learn about geology.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

