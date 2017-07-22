Share |

Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017

The Gem and Mineral Show's focus is on the rocks of South Dakota. Programs, demonstrations, exhibits, silent auction, kids activities and vendors.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-8948; 605-269-2015
Email:   drathert@rap.midco.net
Website:   http://www.wdgms.org

All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017 Hours are 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

The Gem and Mineral Show's focus is on the rocks of South Dakota. Programs, demonstrations, exhibits, silent auction, kids activities and vendors.
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS