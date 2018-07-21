Fun Day - Wessington
Jul 21, 2018
Color run, pancake feed, parade, car show, carnival, bean bag toss, softball tournament, street dance, pie and ice cream social and rib cook-off.
|Map:
|Wessington, SD 57381
|Phone:
|605-458-2359
|Website:
|http://www.wessingtonsouthdakota.com
All Dates:
Jul 21, 2018
Family friendly festival.
