Fun Day- Wessington
Jul 15, 2017
American Legion breakfast, parade, car show, kids' games, junk in the gym, sanctioned co-ed softball tournament, pie and chili feed and street dance with music by Blackwater Band.
|Map:
|Wessington, SD 57381
|Phone:
|605-458-2258
|Website:
|http://www.wessingtonsouthdakota.com
All Dates:
Jul 15, 2017
