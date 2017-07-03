Frontier Days - Interior
Jul 3, 2017 - Jul 5, 2017
One of the oldest rodeos in South Dakota with the beautiful Badlands as a back drop. Huge fireworks display at dusk. Parades and street dances. Free will barbecue.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Interior Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|E. Hwy 44, Interior, SD 57750
|Phone:
|605-407-0987
|Email:
|wilsonrodeos@goldenwest.net
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2017 - Jul 5, 2017 Rodeo performances 7 pm nightly with fireworks show at dusk the night of the 4th
