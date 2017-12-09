Frontier Christmas - Lake City
Come share in the festivities at the fort as we celebrate Christmas in classic 1860s fashion as only Fort Sisseton can. There will be close to a dozen make and take craft stations, handmade decorations, festive treats, and of course caroling. Be sure to bring the kids and make sure they're not naughty because Father Christmas will be making a stop to check up on all his favorite children!
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/fort-sisseton/
All Dates:
