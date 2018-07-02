Share |

Fourth of July Celebration - Gregory

Jul 2, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018

Carnival, music, Hee-Haw variety show, miniature golf library fundraiser, golf tournament, paintball, car show, parade, lawn mower races, baseball and fireworks.


Map:   Gregory, SD 57533
Phone:   605-835-8270
Email:   gregoryareachamber@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.gregorydallassd.com/4th-of-July.html

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018

Carnival, music, Hee-Haw variety show, miniature golf library fundraiser and more!

57533 Gregory, SD 57533

Search All Events By Day

July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Stampede Rodeo - Burke

Web Design by LVSYS