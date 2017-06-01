Forts, Wars and Treaties on the Northern Plains - Spearfish
Jun 1, 2017 - Jun 3, 2017
A symposium and tour organized by the Leland D. Case Library and Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum.
Sessions are on the Black Hills State University campus, with a trip to Fort Meade and Bear Butte.
|Black Hills State University
|1200 University St, Spearfish, SD 57799
|605-642-6361
