Food is Good Medicine - Sioux Falls
Jan 25, 2017 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Healthy food makes healthy people! Join us for a cooking series focusing on whole, nutritious food offered quarterly through Sanford Health Food Service and Integrative Health.
Fee: $10 per session
|Location:
|Sanford Heart Hospital
|Map:
|1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-328-6349
|Email:
|Priscilla.Jurkovich@sanfordhealth.org
|Website:
|http://www.sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/courses/food-is-good-medicine
All Dates:
