Food is Good Medicine - Sioux Falls

Jan 25, 2017 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Healthy food makes healthy people! Join us for a cooking series focusing on whole, nutritious food offered quarterly through Sanford Health Food Service and Integrative Health.

Fee: $10 per session


Location:   Sanford Heart Hospital
Map:   1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-328-6349
Email:   Priscilla.Jurkovich@sanfordhealth.org
Website:   http://www.sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/courses/food-is-good-medicine

All Dates:
