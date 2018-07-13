Fly by Night (musical) - Lake City
Jul 15, 2018 2:00 pm
A star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker’s humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the Northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
|Map:
|Fort Sisseton State Park, Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-467-3247
|Website:
|http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2018 7:30 pm
Jul 15, 2018 2:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 7:30 pm
Jul 28, 2018 7:30 pm
Theatre performance.
