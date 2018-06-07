Share |

Flex-A-Dapt Social Skills Group - Rapid City

Jun 7, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This social skills group will focus on learning to “flex” your social style and to boost reciprocal social interaction skills. Therapists will facilitate both structured and unstructured interactions between peers to practice skills taught through social coaching, modeling, social stories and role playing during sessions.


Group size: 6-8 participants maximum
Age: 8-12 years
Session 1: June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Thursdays)
Time: 3:00-4:00pm

Cost: $300.00

Call 605-791-7400 to register.

 


Location:   LifeScape
Map:   7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-791-7400
Email:   info@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/flex-a-dapt-social-skills-group-session-1

