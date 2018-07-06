Fishing For A Cure a Ladies Only Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain
Ladies Only Fishing Tournament on Saturday July 7th at the American Creek Marina. Rules meeting will be Friday July 6th at The Busted Nut in Chamberlain. $100 per team of up to 4 ladies plus captain and crew. Proceeds to benefit Community Cancer Fund. For questions call Kelli at 605-730-1967 or Brenda at 605-680-4494.
|Location:
|American Creek Marina / The Busted Nut
|Map:
|309 E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-730-1967; 605- 680-4494
|Email:
|kelli@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/Fishing-For-A-Cure-Ladies-Fishing-Tournament-172893423250530/
All Dates:
Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 7, 2018 Rules meeting will be on the 6th with the tournament on the 7th.
Ladies Only Fishing Tourney ~ Proceeds to benefit Community Cancer Fund.
