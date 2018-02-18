First Baptist Church's 150th Anniversary - Vermillion
Feb 18, 2018 10:30 am
Sunday service at 10:30 with a special organ performance and presentation on Vermillion and church history by Senator Art Rusch.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church
|Map:
|101 E Main St. Vermillion SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-667-9687
All Dates:
Feb 18, 2018 10:30 am
