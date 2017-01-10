Share |

First Annual Helping Kids Round First - Sioux Falls

Jan 10, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the First Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner - a benefit to provide underprivileged youth opportunities through baseball.

5:30PM | Social Hour
6:30PM | Dinner & Presentation

The evening will include stories about the work that Helping Kids Round First does in Nicaragua surrounding baseball, softball and farming projects. In addition, the organization provides hospital supplies to some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua.

The night will also include a silent auction featuring incredible packages such as a vacation to the Cayman Islands, a weekend full of family fun, a trip to see the New York Yankees, a date night out on the town, and much more!

FEATURED GUEST
We're thrilled to announce that special guest, Jack Morris, former Major League Baseball pitcher, will be joining us as our featured keynote speaker.

Please visit HelpingKidsRoundFirstDinner.org for information on obtaining tickets for the evening.

 

Fee: Pricing starts at $100


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
Map:   201 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-864-1341
Email:   info@HelpingKidsRoundFirst.org
Website:   http://HelpingKidsRoundFirstDinner.org

All Dates:
Jan 10, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A benefit to provide underprivileged youth opportunities through baseball.

Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
Hilton Garden Inn Downtown 57103 201 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS