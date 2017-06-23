Share |

Finn Fest - Frederick

Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

A celebration of Finnish culture with parade, 5K, wife carrying contest, boot toss, fireworks, FHS all-school reunion and fire on the water.


Map:   Frederick, SD 57441
Phone:   605-380-3770
Website:   http://www.fredericksd.com/finn-fest-3

All Dates:
57441 Frederick, SD 57441

