Find Your Park Festival - Rapid City

Aug 19, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Booths highlighting Black Hills Parks, ranger talks, games and the Mount Rushmore Mascots. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St., Rapid City, SD, 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Website:   http://www.mountrushmoresociety.com/125/75th-anniversary-landing.htm

