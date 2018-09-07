Share |

Fiddle Festival and Contest

Sep 7, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018

Family friendly event that includes activities for all ages. Friday- fiddle Jamboree and mini-concerts. Saturday-music workshops, fiddle contest, and evening concerts by the Sergeant Creek String Band and the Winfield Grovers. Sunday-gospel sing.

 

Fee: freewill donation


Location:   4H Grounds
Map:   901 Whiting Drive, Yankton, SD 57106
Phone:   1-605-880-0436
Email:   fiddlersofsouthdakota@gmail.com
Website:   http://fiddlersofsouthdakota.com

All Dates:
Three-day music festival that includes concerts, music workshops, and impromptu musical jams.

