Share |

Father's Day Fiesta - Watertown

Jun 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Bring dad to the zoo and he'll receive a special Father's Day gift.

Fee: Regular admission (youth $7, adults $9 or LAZS membership)


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Jun 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate dad at the Bramble Park Zoo.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS