Farley Fest - Milbank

Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018
Arts in the park, food vendors, bounce carnival, beer gardens, lumberjack show, cornhole tournament, karaoke showdown, parade, Q-Fest BBQ competition & car show. The highlight of the weekend is the concert Saturday night featuring Chase Bryant, Clare Dunn, Lit and Beau Braswell.
|Location:
|Lake Farley Park
|Map:
|Milbank, SD, 57252
|Phone:
|605-432-6656
|Website:
|http://www.farleyfest.com
All Dates:
