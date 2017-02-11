Faith Fest 2017: 'The Whole World in God's Hands' - Sioux Falls

Feb 11, 2017 - Feb 12, 2017

Augustana Faith Fest is a fun-filled and faith-filled event for 6th to 8th-grade youth and their adult leaders. At Faith Fest, you will enjoy music, worship, service projects, games and small group activities as you explore your faith in the setting of a vibrant university campus.

Music will be provided by a dynamic team of ELCA Glocal Musicians. The songs they teach are grounded in the community stories that raise awareness and inspire advocacy. The musicians embody what it means to be Glocal — simultaneously global and local — so we can accompany one another across cultures, even in our own neighborhoods.



The registration fee of $50 per youth covers the cost of two meals, a Faith Fest t-shirt (for youth participants only), lodging at the Elmen Center on campus, and all program expenses. Adult leaders are free of charge. Each congregation attending Faith Fest is asked to send at least one adult leader to participate in all of the weekend’s activities.