Exploration Camp - Deadwood
Jun 5, 2017 - Jun 9, 2017
This year’s theme is S.P.A.R.K. Your Creativity. We will learn about snapshots (photography), plants, art, rocks (gold panning), and knowledge (science). Suggested for children going into grades K-2. Days of ‘76 Museum.
$40 for members and $50 for non-members. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director at 605-578-1657 for reservations. Reservations required.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2017 - Jun 9, 2017 Camp is offered from 9AM - 12PM
Exploration Camp for children in grades K-2.
