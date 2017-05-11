Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills The Landscapes of Jan Sohl Gallery Reception - Sioux Falls
May 11, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl.
The exhibit will run February 6 through May 12, 2017. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
|Map:
|2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
|Email:
|cws@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/essential-ground-prairies-hills-landscapes-jan-sohl
All Dates:
A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl at the Center for Western Studies.
