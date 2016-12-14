Share |

Elf Jr. The Musical - Sioux Falls

Dec 19, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.

Show times are :
December 14-16 at 7 pm
December 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm
December 19-23 at 7 pm
December 24 at 2 pm

Tickets are $15, available through SECT online here or by calling 605-360-4800.


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center Main Stage
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/elf-jr/

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2016 - Dec 17, 2016
Dec 19, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016
Dec 24, 2016 2:00 pm

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs. Show times are :December 14-16 at 7 pmDecember 17 at 2 pm and 7 pmDecember 19-23 at 7 pmDecember 24 at 2 pm Tickets are $15, available through SECT online here or by calling 605-360-4800.
Orpheum Theater Center Main Stage
Orpheum Theater Center Main Stage 57104 315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

December (2016)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS