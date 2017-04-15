Share |

Easterpalooza - Watertown

Apr 15, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

An Easter event at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown. This event will feature an Easter egg hunt, Easter themed animal enrichment and a visit with the "Easter Bunny." 

Fee: $7


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Apr 15, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Easter at the Bramble Park Zoo.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS