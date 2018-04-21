Earth Day Bluebird Box Workshop - Custer
Apr 21, 2018
Participants will build a bluebird house from scrap wood in honor of Earth Day, teaching recycling and appreciation for birds. Registration required.
|Location:
|Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center
|Map:
|13329 US HWY 16A Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Website:
|http://www.custerstatepark.com
All Dates:
Apr 21, 2018 Two workshop times include: a 10:00 a.m. start time and a 2:00 p.m. start time.
Earth Day activity.
