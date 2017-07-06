DQ's Secondhand Sale for LifeScape - Sioux Falls
Jul 6, 2017 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Please consider donating your gently used toys or household items for Dairy Queen's Summer Secondhand Sale for LifeScape! Items can be dropped off at DQ Grill & Chill on Minnesota Avenue or at the LifeScape Foundation. No clothes please.
|Location:
|DQ Grill & Chill
|Map:
|2100 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-444-9800
|Email:
|giving@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/dqs-summer-secondhand-sale
All Dates:
