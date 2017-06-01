Downtown Thursdays - Mitchell
Jun 1, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mitchell Main Street & Beyond plans to make Downtown Thursday’s concert series bigger and better in 2017 by extending the time of the event, bringing in multiple musicians each evening and hosting the event monthly from May to September. In addition to the musical entertainment outside of the World’s Only Corn Palace, adults and children can partake in interactive activities and free fun in the courtyard and along Main Street from 6th to 7th Ave.
|Location:
|Mitchell Main Street
|Map:
|601 N Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
|Email:
|jen@mitchellmainstreet.com
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellmainstreet.com/
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Downtown family friendly event on the first Thursday of every month with live music, food and fun.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.