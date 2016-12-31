Downtown Countdown - Rapid City
Dec 31, 2016 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Spend the last night of the year at Main Street Square. The ice rink will be transformed into a dance party complete with lights on the ice and interactive games while a bright and colorful fireworks show fills the night sky. For event details, visit www.mainstreetsquarerc.com.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
