Dirty Dozen Brass Band (concert) - Sioux Falls

Apr 21, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

In 1977, The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club in New Orleans began showcasing a traditional Crescent City brass band. Thirty-five years later, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world famous music machine, whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances. They have revitalized the brass band in New Orleans and around the world!

 

Fee: Single tickets: $37 / $45 – Student (with ID): $12


Location:   Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-335-6101
Email:   info@sfjb.org
Website:   http://sfjb.org/?shows=dirty-dozen-brass-band

All Dates:
