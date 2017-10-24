Dine Out for LifeScape - Sioux Falls

Oct 24, 2017

Gather your friends, family, and coworkers together to Dine Out for LifeScape at supporting restaurants. A percentage of proceeds for the day’s food and beverage sales will be donated to help empower children and adults with disabilities at LifeScape to lead fulfilling lives!

Supporting restaurants include: DQ Grill & Chill, Chevy's, Pancheros, The Keg Chicken, Noodles & Company, and Bread & Circus. Visit our website for a complete listing!