Dine Out for Kids - Rapid City

Dec 5, 2017

On Tuesday, December 5th, gather your friends, family, and coworkers together to Dine Out for Kids at supporting restaurants. A percentage of proceeds for the day’s food and beverage sales will be donated to help empower children with disabilities at LifeScape to lead fulfilling lives! Visit our website for a list of participating restaurants!


Location:   Supporting Restaurants
Map:   Rapid City Area, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-444-9806
Email:   kimberly.haiar@lifescapesd.org
Website:   http://https://www.lifescapesd.org/events/dine-out-for-kids-rc

