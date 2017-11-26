Derik Nelson Family Concert and Student Workshop - Rapid City
Nov 26, 2017
Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Derik Nelson and Family's signature sound features velvety three-part harmonies only a family can deliver. Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. They have garnered over 3 million views on YouTube and toured all over the West Coast.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Road Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4111
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rcca-presents-derik-nelson-family
All Dates:
Nov 26, 2017
