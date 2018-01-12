Share |

Dead Man's Cell Phone (play) - Rapid City

Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

A cell phone ringing incessantly in a quiet café. 
A stranger at the next table who has had enough. 
A dead man with a lot of loose ends. 

So begins this wildly imaginative new comedy about how we memorialize the dead and how that remembering changes us. 

 

Tickets: $15


Location:   Third Floor of Firehouse Brewing Co.
Map:   610 Main St., Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-716-9463
Website:   http://www.firehousewinecellars.com/Theater

All Dates:
Jan 12, 2018 - Jan 13, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Jan 26, 2018 - Jan 27, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 3, 2018 Doors open at 6:30 PM.

A dark comedy presented by Firehouse Brewing Theatre

Third Floor of Firehouse Brewing Co.
Third Floor of Firehouse Brewing Co. 610 Main St., Rapid City, SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS