De Smet Area Arts Council Concert Series
May 6, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Location:
|Midstate Theater, De Smet Event Center
|Map:
|705 Wilder Lane, De Smet, SD
|Phone:
|605-854-6060
|Website:
|http://www.desmetsd.com/desmet/community/de-smet-area-concert-series
All Dates:
Mar 11, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Ball in the House
May 6, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Johnny Gomez III & IV
Jun 10, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Rick, Brick & Friends
Sep 16, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Fremont Tri-Tones
Oct 28, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Swing Time Orchestra
Live music.
