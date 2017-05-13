Davis Flea Market & Artisan Fair

Aug 12, 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us on the Second Saturday of each month for Davis' Flea Market & Artisan Fair starting Saturday May 13th from 9am-4pm in "Downtown" Davis, SD. The Second Saturday Flea Markets run from May to October on, you guessed it - the Second Saturday of Each Month! How easy is that to remember?? Mark your calendars!

Vendors from all over come and set up throughout Davis or inside the Legion Hall protected from the weather. Antiques, repurposing items, upcycled items, vintage clothing, wood working, painting crafts, metal works of all kinds, home baked goodness, canned jams, fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, homemade treats and old time candies, glasswork, doohickeys, whatchamacallits and thingamajigs! We prefer to offer you antiques and vintage vendors with home made arts and crafts along with the home grown at the markets, but do include a limited number of direct sales favorites for you. We add new vendors regularly and keep your favorites that always return in the same spot so you can find them!