Davis Festival: Flea Market & Artisan Fair - Davis

Aug 11, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food, shopping, arts, games, music, history, and more is in store for you at the Davis Festival, a fun-filled family activity day held the second Saturday of each month from May through October. Retail locations in Davis will be open, activities, food and shopping will be spread out throughout the downtown area. Best of all, attendance is free.


Location:   Solace Farm General Store
Map:   106 W Hwy 18, Davis, SD 57021
Phone:   402-983-1091
Email:   solacefarm@aol.com
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/SolaceFarm/events

All Dates:
May 12, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jun 9, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 14, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Aug 11, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 8, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Oct 13, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

