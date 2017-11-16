David & Lucy: A New Musical - Sioux Falls

Nov 16, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

David & Lucy is a world-premiere original musical comedy written and performed by local South Dakotans in the heart of Sioux Falls!

David and Lucy are best friends. Who work together. The perfect work wife and work husband with seemingly endless inside jokes and kooky best-friend traditions. (That no one—especially their significant others—understands.) But through a series of madcap, sitcom-adjacent events, David and Lucy are led to consider the painful and somewhat awkward fact—what happens to work spouses who don't work together anymore?



This original comedy, written by Sioux Falls residents Ruth Sturm and Luke Tatge, brings the hilarity of the workplace sitcom setting to the stage and sets it to a brand-new score of original songs—all world-premiering right here in Sioux Falls and brought to life by eight local performers.

Fee: $20