Share |

Dalesburg Midsommar Festival - Vermillion

Jun 23, 2017

A celebration of Scandinavian and rural heritage. The festival dates back into the late 1860s, when settlers from Dalarna County of Sweden came to Southeastern South Dakota.


Location:   Dalesburg Lutheran Church
Map:   30595 University Road, Vermillion, SD 57069
Email:   605-253-2575
Website:   http://www.dalesburg.org/

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2017

A celebration of Scandinavian and rural heritage. The festival dates back into the late 1860s, when settlers from Dalarna County of Sweden came to Southeastern South Dakota.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church
Dalesburg Lutheran Church 30595 30595 University Road, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS