Share |

Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show - Brookings

Jun 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Make plans for another GREAT show with the best Six-Horse-Hitches from across the Midwest & the US. Fun family & Draft Horse event/weekend. More info & follow the hitches at https://www.facebook.com/dakotaroyaldraftshow/

1pm show time both days in the comfort of the Swiftel Center. http://www.swiftelcenter.com/
Plan your trip at http://www.brookingschamber.org/


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, SD 57006
Phone:   605-695-0132
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/dakotaroyaldraftshow/

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm AC & Stadium Seats. Elevator.
Jun 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm AC & Stadium Seats. Elevator.

Top 6-Horse Draft Horse Hitches show in Brookings.

Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center 57006 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS