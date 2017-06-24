Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show - Brookings
Jun 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Make plans for another GREAT show with the best Six-Horse-Hitches from across the Midwest & the US. Fun family & Draft Horse event/weekend. More info & follow the hitches at https://www.facebook.com/dakotaroyaldraftshow/
1pm show time both days in the comfort of the Swiftel Center. http://www.swiftelcenter.com/
Plan your trip at http://www.brookingschamber.org/
|Location:
|Swiftel Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-695-0132
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/dakotaroyaldraftshow/
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm AC & Stadium Seats. Elevator.
Jun 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm AC & Stadium Seats. Elevator.
Top 6-Horse Draft Horse Hitches show in Brookings.
