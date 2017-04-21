Share |

Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 21, 2017 - Apr 22, 2017

Professional and amateur historians present research on the theme "Religion and Spirituality in the Northern Plains: Observing the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation."


Location:   Augustana College (The Center for Western Studies)
Map:   2001 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   dakotaconference@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/dakota-conference

