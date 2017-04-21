Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls
Apr 21, 2017 - Apr 22, 2017
Professional and amateur historians present research on the theme "Religion and Spirituality in the Northern Plains: Observing the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation."
|Location:
|Augustana College (The Center for Western Studies)
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
|Email:
|dakotaconference@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/dakota-conference
