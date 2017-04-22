Dakota Chapter Breweriana Show - Sioux Falls
Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Brewery collectibles show.
Contact Don Wallace 605-224-7495 for more information.
|Location:
|VFW Hall
|Map:
|3601 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-224-7495
|Website:
|http://bcca.com/event2/dakota-chapter-breweriana-show-sponsored-by-dakota-chapter/
All Dates:
