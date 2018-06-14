Czech Days - Tabor
Jun 14, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
This celebration has kept alive the heritage of the early founders of the little South Dakota community who came to Tabor from Czechoslovakia as early as 1869. Music, parades, entertainment, 5K, carnival, dancing and food. Vitame Vas!
|Location:
|Tabor
|Map:
|Tabor, SD 57063
|Phone:
|605-463-2478
|Email:
|taborczechdays@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.taborczechdays.com/
All Dates:
Ethnic festival.
