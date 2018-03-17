Share |

Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show - Watertown

Mar 17, 2018 - Mar 18, 2018

Guns and artillery memorabilia are on display along with collectors and vendors to share their expertise. Saturday from 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday from 9 AM - 3 PM. Admission is $5.


Location:   Codington County Ag Building
Map:   1910 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-793-2347

Gun show.

