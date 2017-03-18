Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show - Watertown
Mar 18, 2017 - Mar 19, 2017
Guns and artillery memorabilia are on display along with collectors and vendors to share their expertise.
|Location:
|Codington County Expo Building
|Map:
|1910 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-793-2347
All Dates:
Mar 18, 2017 - Mar 19, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.